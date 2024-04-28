Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Though his playing time against right-handed pitching should be stable for the foreseeable future while Lane Thomas (knee) and Joey Gallo (shoulder) are on the shelf, the lefty-hitting Rosario is still expected to sit regularly versus southpaws. Rosario will hit the bench Sunday with lefty Ryan Weathers on the hill for Miami, paving the way for the righty-hitting Alex Call to draw a start in the corner outfield.