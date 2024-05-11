Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old got the start in left field and continued a sudden hot streak that has seen Rosario rack up eight hits in the last five games with two homers, three steals, four RBI and eight runs. That surge comes on the heels of an 0-for-27 slump though, and on the season he has a .159/.219/.295 slash line. Rosario still has a big hole to climb out of, and with Victor Robles healthy again, the competition for outfield/DH at-bats with the Nats has gotten even more crowded.