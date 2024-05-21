Rosario went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's victory over Minnesota.

Rosario knocked two singles against his former club to collect his first three-RBI game with the Nationals. However, the highlight of the 32-year-old's evening came in the sixth inning when he was credited with a steal of home. The veteran outfielder has caught fire in May, hitting .333 (16-for48) with five homers, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored. Nationals manager Dave Martinez has taken notice too, slotting Rosario at second or third in the order for seven of his last eight starts.