Rosario went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and a stolen base in Monday's victory over Atlanta. He also had one RBI and two runs scored.

Rosario continues his resurgent May, managing to steal his eighth base of the season in the third inning. The veteran outfielder entered the game slashing .258/.319/.576 with six homers, six steals, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored in 73 plate appearances this month. Rosario's hot play should allow him to maintain a strong-side platoon role despite Lane Thomas (knee) returning from the injured list Monday.