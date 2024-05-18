Rosario isn't in the Nationals' lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
Rosario will take a seat on the bench as southpaw Cristopher Sanchez gets set to start Saturday's game for Philadelphia. Jesse Winker, Jacob Young and Victor Robles will start across the outfield while Rosario sits.
