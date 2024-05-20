Rosario went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Phillies.

Rosario clobbered his sixth home run of the campaign -- each of which has come off right-handed pitching -- in the fourth inning off Aaron Nola. Although Rosario is batting .180, he's swiped six bags through 36 games, tying his combined total from the last two seasons.