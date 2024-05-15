Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

With left-hander Garrett Crochet on the hill for Chicago, the lefty-hitting Rosario will hit the bench for the series finale. Rosario picked up starts in the corner outfield in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader, going a collective 2-for-9 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.