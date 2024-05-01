Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The lefty-hitting Rosario once again finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games while the Nationals face another left-handed starting pitcher (Andrew Heaney). Platoon mate Alex Call gets the start in right field while Rosario takes a seat.
More News
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Out against lefty again•
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Hits bench against lefty•
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Swipes first bag of year•
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Sits versus southpaw•
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Sitting versus left-hander•
-
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: On bench against lefty•