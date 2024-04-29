Rosario is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Miami.

With the Nationals facing a left-handed starting pitcher for the second consecutive day, the lefty-hitting Rosario will cede his spot in the lineup to the right-handed-hitting Alex Call. As a strong-side platoon player, Rosario should still see the bulk of the starts in right field while the Nationals are without Lane Thomas (knee) and Joey Gallo (shoulder).