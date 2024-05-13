Rosario went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Rosario produced the Nationals' only runs Sunday, clubbing a two-run homer off Brayan Bello in the fourth frame. The lefty is on a tear, having swatted four home runs in his last six games while reaching base multiple times in seven consecutive contests. Rosario has also produced three stolen bases during that stretch, tying his 2022 and 2023 totals.