Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

The Nationals were down to their last out against Baltimore closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning when Rosario came through with a solo blast to center field to cut the deficit to one. Washington plated another run in the frame to send the game into extra innings, though the team ultimately fell short. The blast was another step in the right direction for Rosario, who recently went through an 11-game, 0-for-27 slump. Since the, the veteran outfielder has gotten at least one hit in four straight games, going 6-for-14 with two homers and four RBI over that span.