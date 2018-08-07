Nationals' Greg Holland: Signs with Nationals

Holland signed a major-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday.

Holland was dreadful for the Cardinals before being released Aug. 1, posting a 7.92 ERA and a 22:22 K/BB in 25 innings after signing on as the presumed closer. Expectations should be low until he proves that he's remembered how to pitch, but somewhere in there is the guy who posted six seasons of very good relief work and 186 career saves. There's a least an outside chance that he recaptures that form and becomes a weapon for Washington down the stretch.

