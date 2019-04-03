Noll was optioned to Triple-A Fresno following Wednesday's win over the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Noll will head back to the minors with Howie Kendrick (hamstring) slated to return from the IL on Thursday. The rookie appeared in three games during his brief stint with the Nationals, going 0-for-2 before drawing a game-winning walk in Wednesday's extra-inning win over Philadelphia.