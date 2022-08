Noll was placed on Triple-A Rochester's 60-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured finger, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury over the weekend when he was hit by a pitch, and the move to the 60-day IL will end his 2022 campaign. Noll has been unable to get back to the majors since making his debut with seven games in 2020, and he'll finished the Triple-A season with a .256/.307/.415 slash line, 10 home runs and 53 RBI in 103 contests.