Noll (finger) has gone 0-for-11 with three strikeouts in three games since being reinstated from Triple-A Rochester's 7-day injured list June 2.

Noll closed the 2022 season on Rochester's 60-day injured list with a fractured finger, but it's unclear if that injury or something unrelated delayed his 2023 debut by nearly two months. Whatever the case, Noll appears to be healthy again, though he looks as though he could maintain more of a part-time role for Rochester after previously playing on a near-everyday basis the past two seasons.