Noll was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Noll was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on March 14, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster ahead of the regular season. The 27-year-old went hitless with two walks and five strikeouts across 14 plate appearances this spring and should still begin the year at Triple-A Rochester if he isn't claimed off waivers.