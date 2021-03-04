Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Noll is fine after he was struck in the helmet by a pitch during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Noll was one of two Nationals players to get drilled by a pitch Wednesday, as outfielder Victor Robles also departed after being struck by a wrist. Fortunately, neither player will end up missing time, as Robles is back in the lineup Thursday against the Mets, while Noll should be available off the bench. The 26-year-old Noll is competing for a bench role on the Nationals' Opening Day roster.