Downs (undisclosed) has gone 6-for-32 (.188 average) with a 7:14 BB:K, five runs, three RBI and a stolen base in 10 games since being reinstated from Triple-A Rochester's 7-day injured list June 28.

Downs had been out of commission at Triple-A since mid-May due to the unspecified injury, but he was cleared to rejoin the Nationals' top affiliate in late June after completing a nine-game rehab assignment between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and High-A Wilmington. The 24-year-old second baseman hasn't experienced any reported setbacks with the injury since being activated, but his season-long struggles at Rochester have persisted nonetheless. He's compiled a .169/.330/.268 slash line over 88 plate appearances and will likely need to find sustained success over an extended period of time before he gets another look from the Nationals.