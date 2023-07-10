Downs (undisclosed) has gone 6-for-32 (.188 average) with a 7:14 BB:K, five runs, three RBI and a stolen base in 10 games since being reinstated from Triple-A Rochester's 7-day injured list June 28.

Downs had been out of commission at Triple-A since mid-May due to the unspecified injury, but he was cleared to rejoin the Nationals' top affiliate in late June after completing a nine-game rehab assignment between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and High-A Wilmington. The 24-year-old second baseman hasn't experienced any reported setbacks with the injury since being activated, but his season-long struggles at Rochester have persisted nonetheless. He's compiled a .169/.330/.268 slash line over 88 plate appearances and will likely need to find sustained success over an extended period of time before he gets another look from the Nationals.

More News