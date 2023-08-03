Washington recalled Downs from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Downs is expected to get regular playing time on the Nationals' infield following Wednesday's demotion of Luis Garcia, but the 25-year-old former top prospect doesn't offer much immediate fantasy appeal given how poorly he's performed this summer in the minors. In his 45 games (166 plate appearances) between the rookie-level Florida Complex League, High-A Wilmington and Triple-A Rochester, Downs was slashing just .165/.319/.308 with three home runs and eight stolen bases.