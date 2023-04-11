Downs was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Rochester.
He'll replace Ildemaro Vargas, who is going on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. Downs had a rough showing in the Grapefruit League this spring and was slashing just .105/.191/.211 through 21 plate appearances this season at the Triple-A level. He has good speed and a bit of power, but the 24-year-old former Red Sox prospect probably won't offer immediate fantasy relevance -- even in deeper NL-only formats.
