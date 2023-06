Downs (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment Thursday with the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and has gone 0-for-2 with three walks and a run over two games.

Downs has been on the shelf at Triple-A Rochester for nearly a month due to an unspecified injury, but he looks as though he's on the mend. Prior to being deactivated, the 24-year-old infielder hit .154 with no home runs and three stolen bases over 49 plate appearances in the International League.