Manager Davey Martinez said Tuesday that Lester will start Wednesday's game against Atlanta on three day's rest, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

There was some hope that Erick Fedde (illness) would be able to be activated to start Wednesday, but the Nats did not feel that he will be stretched out enough to do so. Instead, the veteran left-hander will take the ball just three days after allowing one run across four innings (74 pitches) against the Brewers on Saturday.