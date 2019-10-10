Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Leaves Game 5 after HBP

Suzuki exited Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday after a pitch ricocheted off his hand/wrist and appeared to hit him in the forehead, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The play looked extremely scary in real time as Suzuki had his helmet knocked off and remained on the ground for a few minutes, but his hand/wrist at least took some of the impact from the 94-mph fastball. The veteran catcher was able to slowly walk off the field under his own power after being attended to by athletic trainers. Yan Gomes will take over behind the plate for the Natinoals.