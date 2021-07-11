McGowin was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right biceps tendinitis, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

McGowin exited his Saturday relief appearance after recording just two outs, and the club later vaguely labeled his departure as being due to "fatigue." It's now clear that the right-hander is dealing with the biceps issue, though the club hasn't specified how long he could be sidelined. McGowin will be eligible to come off the IL on July 21, and further update on the 29-year-old could be provided in coming days. Andres Machado was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding roster move.