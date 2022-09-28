Voit went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Atlanta.

Even though the Nationals ended up squandering an early 2-0 lead, Voit at least ended a prolonged slump at the plate in emphatic fashion. Over his prior seven contests, Voit went just 2-for-29 with a whopping 16 strikeouts. Voit has produced an underwhelming .243/.316/.405 slash line since joining the Nationals at the trade deadline, but he'll still be locked into a full-time role over the final week of the season. He's serving as Washington's designated hitter and cleanup batter Wednesday.