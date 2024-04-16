Parker (1-0) earned the win over the Dodgers on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Parker was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday afternoon and faced the daunting task of going up against a loaded Dodgers lineup in his first major-league outing. The 24-year-old southpaw handled the task with aplomb, allowing just four baserunners and limiting Los Angeles to a pair of runs to nab the win. Given his successful debut, Parker figures to remain in the rotation for the time being with Josiah Gray on the injured list due to a right flexor strain.