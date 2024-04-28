Parker took a no-decision in Saturday's win over the Marlins, permitting one run on six hits and two walks over four innings.

The Marlins made Parker work, particularly in the first inning when he gave up two singles, walked two and allowed a run on a wild pitch. He needed 82 pitches to cover his four frames, ultimately costing him what would have been an easy win. It was easily Parker's least impressive of his three starts so far in the majors, but he did still manage to give up just the one run. The lefty's next start is tentatively slated to come on the road versus the Rangers.