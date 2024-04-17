Parker is slated to start Sunday's game against the Astros at Nationals Park, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Parker was able to limit a tough Dodgers lineup to two runs on four hits and no walks over five innings Monday in his big-league debut, so it comes as little surprise that he'll be rewarded for his efforts with another turn through the rotation. If he continues to perform well, Parker will have a path to sticking in the rotation on a long-term basis with Josiah Gray (elbow) facing an uncertain timeline to return from the 15-day injured list.