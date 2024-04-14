Parker is expected to be called up from Triple-A Rochester and make his major-league debut Monday versus the Dodgers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Parker will toe the rubber against a Los Angeles squad that is full of studs, joining the major-league roster after tossing four scoreless innings while striking out five batters in his only start at Triple-A this season. The 24-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft and he's geared up to make his debut less than four years later.