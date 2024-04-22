Parker (2-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing no runs on three hits over seven innings against the Astros. He struck out eight.

Parker needed only 73 pitches to shut down the Astros through seven, scattering three singles and only allowing one baserunner to reach second base. Parker has allowed just two runs on seven hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts over 12 innings in his first two career starts against the Dodgers and Astros, winning both decisions. It's tough to envision the Nationals removing Parker from the rotation following two-consecutive impressive performances, especially with Josiah Gray (elbow) currently on the shelf. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next weekend when the Nationals travel to Miami to take on the struggling Marlins.