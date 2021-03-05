Zimmerman launched his second home run of the spring in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He also added a double, and per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, both balls left his bat at more than 102 mph.

The veteran first baseman opted out of last season, but the time off doesn't seem to have slowed down his bat any. Zimmerman will take on a bench role behind Josh Bell this season, getting spot starts at first base against some left-handed pitchers and joining the lineup for interleague contests, but he should still have fantasy value in deep NL-only leagues and daily formats.