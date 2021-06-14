Castro went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Giants.

Castro closed out the weekend with back-to-back games with RBI doubles, with the pair of two-baggers coming after a stretch of 22 games in which the 31-year-old provided only one extra-base hit (also a double). He's sitting on a .317 slugging percentage on the season, a woeful rate for any hitter, much less than an everyday starter at third base. If the 27-35 Nationals continue to fade from the playoff picture, it wouldn't be surprising if the team moved Castro out of his regular starting role and cleared up more at-bats for Carter Kieboom and/or Luis Garcia, who are currently playing at Triple-A Rochester.