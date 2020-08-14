Castro suffered a right wrist injury in the conclusion of the Nationals' suspended game Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Castro hurt his wrist while diving Friday, and manager Dave Martinez said that he's undergoing X-rays. The results of the X-rays aren't yet known, but Luis Garcia will reportedly be called up to replace Castro as the starting second baseman during the Nationals' originally scheduled game Friday.

More News