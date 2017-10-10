Play

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Lined up for potential Game 5

Strasburg will pitch Game 5 of the NLDS against the Cubs if necessary, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It was thought that Strasburg would step in to pitch the Nationals' must-win Game 4 following Tuesday's postponement, but he's apparently a little under the weather and didn't get his usual prep work in, so manager Dusty Baker is sticking with his originally-planned rotation. Tanner Roark will start Wednesday, and if the Nationals are able to win and stay alive, Strasburg will get the ball for the decisive Game 5.

