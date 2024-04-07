Strasburg retired from professional baseball Saturday.

Strasburg had been set to retire last September and a press conference was set up to announce it, but it was cancelled as he and the Nationals continued to negotiate terms of the retirement. It is now official, and while Strasburg will receive the entirety of the more than $100 million that remains on the seven-year, $245 million contract extension he signed in December of 2019, some of it will be deferred, Andrew Golden of the Washington Post reports. The end was wrecked by thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, but the 35-year-old had a terrific career, finishing with 113 wins, a 3.24 ERA, and 1,723 strikeouts over 1,470 innings covering parts of 13 seasons. Strasburg made three All-Star teams and was the World Series MVP in 2019 when the Nationals won the title.