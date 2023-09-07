Strasburg (shoulder) and the Nationals are still negotiating the terms of his retirement and his scheduled press conference Saturday has been canceled, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Nats were planning to honor Strasburg this Saturday in Washington, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic, and there has been talk within the organization of retiring his number. Those things are expected to happen eventually, per Dougherty, but the two sides may be discussing some sort of deferred-money agreement as Strasburg calls it quits at age 35. He is owed more than $100 million on the seven-year, $245 million contract extension he signed in December of 2019, and all of that money is guaranteed because this is an injury-related retirement.