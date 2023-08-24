Strasburg (neck/shoulder) is planning to announce his retirement from baseball in September, Jesse Dougherty and Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post report.

There is a news conference scheduled for Sept. 9 at Nationals Park, where Strasburg will officially call it a wrap at age 35. Washington still owes him more than $105 million on a contract that runs through 2026, and it'll be paid in full because this is an injury-related retirement, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Strasburg burst onto scene in 2010 and registered a 3.17 ERA with 1,695 strikeouts across his first 239 major-league starts (1438.2 innings), but he's battled a range of physical issues -- most notably thoracic outlet syndrome -- since helping the Nats win the World Series in 2019. The right-hander did not pitch this year and surrendered 25 runs (24 earned) in just 31.1 total big-league innings between the 2020-2022 campaigns.