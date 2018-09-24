Nationals' Tanner Roark: Scheduled to start Wednesday

Roark is listed as the Nationals' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Roark missed his previous turn through the rotation over the weekend against the Mets after he had been away from the team a few days beforehand to witness the birth of his child. After being granted some additional time to get back into baseball mode, Roark will reclaim his rotation spot from Austin Voth and take the hill for the final time in 2018 on Wednesday. Though Roark owns an underwhelming 4.34 ERA and 1.28 WHIP on the campaign, he's turned a corner during the second half. Over his 11 outings since the All-Star break, Roark has posted a 3.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 48:7 K:BB across 65.2 frames.