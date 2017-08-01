Nationals' Tim Collins: Back from DL with High-A affiliate
Collins (elbow) logged one scoreless inning in his debut appearance for High-A Potomac on Sunday.
Collins hadn't pitched in games since 2014 prior to his rehab assignment with the Nationals rookie-league affiliate, so the team will bring him along slowly as he gets acclimated to professional baseball again. He will likely find his way back to the upper levels of the minors later this season or in the early portion of 2018.
More News
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Makes first game appearance since 2014•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Signs minor league deal with Nationals•
-
Tim Collins: Elects free agency•
-
Royals' Tim Collins: Will have second Tommy John surgery Friday•
-
Royals' Tim Collins: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...