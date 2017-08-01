Collins (elbow) logged one scoreless inning in his debut appearance for High-A Potomac on Sunday.

Collins hadn't pitched in games since 2014 prior to his rehab assignment with the Nationals rookie-league affiliate, so the team will bring him along slowly as he gets acclimated to professional baseball again. He will likely find his way back to the upper levels of the minors later this season or in the early portion of 2018.