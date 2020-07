The Rockies announced Monday that Collins has elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

Collins had been added to the Rockies' 60-man player pool in late June and was present for summer camp, but he failed to win a spot on the season-opening 30-man roster. Rather than waiting around at the Rockies' alternative training site for a potential callup to the big club, Collins will remove himself from the 60-man pool and pack it in for 2020. He's scheduled to become a free agent during the offseason.