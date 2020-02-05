Rockies' Tim Collins: Gets camp invite from Colorado
Collins signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Wednesday.
Collins made nine relief appearances for the Cubs in 2019, spending most of the season with Triple-A Iowa, where he recorded a 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB across 27 innings. The 30-year-old served as the Royals primary set-up man during 2013 and will have the opportunity to make an impression on his fourth major-league coaching staff this spring.
