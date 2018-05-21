Nationals' Tim Collins: Summoned to majors
Collins had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Collins will take the roster spot of Ryan Madson (pectoral), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2014 thanks to a pair of elbow injuries that both required Tommy John surgery, but he owns a respectable 3.54 ERA and 9.4 K/9 across 211 big-league innings (four seasons). Collins should offer another left-handed arm out of the Nationals' bullpen.
More News
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Still in mix for roster spot•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Throwing in mid-90s•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Re-signs with Nationals•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Back from DL with High-A affiliate•
-
Nationals' Tim Collins: Makes first game appearance since 2014•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...