Collins had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Collins will take the roster spot of Ryan Madson (pectoral), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2014 thanks to a pair of elbow injuries that both required Tommy John surgery, but he owns a respectable 3.54 ERA and 9.4 K/9 across 211 big-league innings (four seasons). Collins should offer another left-handed arm out of the Nationals' bullpen.