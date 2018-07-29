Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes two bags

Turner went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases Saturday against the Marlins.

Turner reached base on a bunt single in the first inning and then stole both second and third base. His activity on the basepaths is a welcomed sight as these were his first stolen bases since June 29, and they break a stretch of five consecutive unsuccessful attempts. He now ranks second in the National League with 24 stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories