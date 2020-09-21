Turner went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

After a 1-for-4 showing in the matinee, Turner was back atop the order for Game 2, and he kicked off the scoring in the first inning with his 10th home run of the season. The shortstop was not running much at all early on, but he has racked up nine steals in his last 32 games. He's slashing .337/.394/.582 overall and should be an easy first-rounder in rotisserie leagues again next season.