Turner (hamstring) said Saturday that he expects to miss at least six weeks with his left hamstring strain and that a return sooner than that "would be a win," Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Turner strained his left hamstring Friday against the Cubs, and he was placed on the 10-day IL a day later. It's a big blow for the Phillies, as Turner has been one of their most productive players at the plate this season with an .852 OPS, second on the team behind Alec Bohm. Six weeks would take Turner to a potential return for mid-June, though the star shortstop could be out until July depending on how he progresses in his rehab. Philadelphia will turn to Edmundo Sosa to be the primary shortstop with Turner on the shelf, and Bryson Stott could shift over from second base in platoon lineups against right-handed pitching.