The Phillies placed Turner on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a left hamstring strain.

Turner left before the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Cubs after straining his left hamstring running bases in the fourth frame. The 30-year-old shortstop was off to a hot start this season, slashing .343/.392/.460 with 10 doubles, 10 stolen bases, two home runs and nine RBI over 148 plate appearances. Edmundo Sosa is slated to take over as the primary shortstop while Turner recovers from his injury. The Phillies recalled infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.