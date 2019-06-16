Nationals' Yan Gomes: Returns to bench Sunday

Gomes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Diamondbacks.

Gomes will take a seat for the third time in the last four games as Kurt Suzuki receives another start behind the plate. Gomes is off to a slow start in June with a .437 OPS, though he does have a hit in each of his last four games.

