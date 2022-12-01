Antuna cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Antuna spent most of 2022 at High-A Wilmington but received a late promotion to Double-A Harrisburg, where he hit .143 in 26 games. The Nationals have opted to remove the 23-year-old from their 40-man roster ahead of next week's Rule 5 draft.
