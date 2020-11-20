Antuna's Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic by the Nationals on Friday.
Antuna was part of the Nationals' player pool this season but remained at the team's alternate training site. He's at least a moderately interesting prospect, but battles with injuries and then a season lost to the coronavirus pandemic have conspired to limit him to just three total games since the start of 2019, all of which came at the rookie-ball level. The highest level the 21-year-old has reached is Low-A, where he struggled to a .220/.293/.331 line in 87 games for Hagerstown in 2018.