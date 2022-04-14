Antuna is 5-for-13 (.385) with four walks and three strikeouts through four games at High-A Wilmington.

Antuna is already on the 40-man roster, so he will likely get bumped up to Double-A in the next month or two if he continues to showcase a strong approach. A seven-figure international signee in 2016, Antuna has been delayed by injuries, most notably Tommy John surgery, and spent all of 2021 at High-A.